Category: World Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 05:05 Hits: 9

The Taliban are taking steps to halt Afghanistan's opium trade even as the country's economy crumbles. It is unclear how the Taliban government plans to replace this illicit source of income for millions of farmers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-bans-opium-poppy-cultivation-drug-trade/a-61348766?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf