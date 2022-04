Category: World Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 07:29 Hits: 17

Photos and videos from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha show mass graves and the bodies of civilians in the streets. Ukraine has accused Russian troops of "genocide," and Western leaders have promised to respond with sanctions.

