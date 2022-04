Category: World Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 06:14 Hits: 12

Ukraine says Russian forces have now left the region around Kyiv, leaving behind them a trail of horror found by a Ukrainian military that has wowed the world with its determined defence against the invasion. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports.

