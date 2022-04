Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 23:16 Hits: 11

With around 91% of votes tallied, Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory Sunday. It's his fourth term since 2010.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0403/Why-Hungarian-voters-embrace-right-wing-leadership-again?icid=rss