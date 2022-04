Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 06:55 Hits: 3

Serbians are voting in a presidential election on April 3 with populist incumbent Aleksandar Vucic --who has boasted about his personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine -- expected to win another five-year term as head of the Balkan nation.

