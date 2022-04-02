REVEALED: Trump White House record-keeping diminished vastly leading up to Jan. 6

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 16:46 Hits: 4

Former President Donald Trump's presidential diarist has revealed how his records diminished vastly during the time leading up to Jan. 6.

In a collective piece published by CNN, the network's reporters and correspondents, Zachary Cohen, Jamie Gangel, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, and Paula Reid, offered comprehensive details about the mystery behind Trump's scant records in the days leading up to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

"The presidential diary that was generated for January 6 contains scant details," they reported. "It lists information from the switchboard call logs and Trump's public schedule but little else besides a phone call the former President had with an "unidentified individual" at 11:17 a.m. And there are no entries in the diary for roughly three hours, from 1:21 p.m. to 4:03 p.m."

Multiple inside sources familiar with the day-to-day operations of the Trump White House and the current investigation into the seven-hour gap in official notations as the angry mob stormed the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6. One inside source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed White House record-keepers "appeared to be "iced out" in the days leading up to January 6."

Another inside source with knowledge of the investigation revealed the last day of normalcy. "The last day that normal information was sent was the 4th," said another source. "So, starting the 5th, the diarist didn't receive the annotated calls and notes. This was a dramatic departure. That is all out of the ordinary."

So, was the change intentional? Was there a directive for the seemingly abrupt change in record-keeping? Those questions have yet to be answered and the possibility of intentionality has yet to be determined.

"It's tough to know what that change was. Was it intentional?" one source said. "You can only keep track of something when you know what's going on. When people don't share things with you, whether that was intentional and who decided that, I think it's a little murky at this point."

However, the latest development does suggest notable changes did come in the days leading up to the insurrection; not just on the day unrest erupted at the federal building.

According to one former official who worked for the Trump administration, "'all sense of normal order started to break down' and around early January, 'the cracks were showing.'" As Trump and his allies continued to scramble in hopes of him staying in power, the former official noted that some White House staffers were already seeking new jobs while others were unsure of what to do. In short, the official described the last days of the Trump White House as "every man for himself."



