Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 03:19 Hits: 5

The images of bodies lining the streets in a town outside of Kyiv have sparked horror in Ukraine and beyond. Meanwhile, efforts to evacuate residents from Mariupol continue to stall. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-outrage-grows-over-mass-deaths-in-kyiv-suburb-live-updates/a-61343522?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf