Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 18:37 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron called on tens of thousands of cheering but increasingly nervous supporters to help him win the "battle between progress and turning back" at his first election campaign rally just a week before the first round of the 2022 presidential election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220402-macron-warns-of-dangers-of-extremism-at-election-rally-as-french-polls-tighten