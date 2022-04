Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:38 Hits: 8

Israel conducted a raid in the West Bank Saturday, killing three members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The raid comes as Israel has been gripped by a slew of terrorist attacks in the past month.

