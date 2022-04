Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:38 Hits: 10

Ahead of Ramadan, most Middle Eastern countries have eased restrictions to near pre-pandemic times. However, increases in prices and food shortages due to the war in Ukraine are casting new shadows on the Holy Month.

