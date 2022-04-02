Was this photo of Chechen leader Kadyrov praying in a petrol station taken in Ukraine?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 10:34 Hits: 8

A photo claiming to show the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has made the rounds on social media and on international media outlets. In the photo, Kadyrov is said to be praying in a petrol station in Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city where Chechen fighters are currently helping Russian troops vie for control. But the Chechen leader never claimed that the photo was taken in Mariupol; indeed, it was taken more than 200 kilometres away.

