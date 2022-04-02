The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Was this photo of Chechen leader Kadyrov praying in a petrol station taken in Ukraine?

Category: World Hits: 8

Was this photo of Chechen leader Kadyrov praying in a petrol station taken in Ukraine? A photo claiming to show the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has made the rounds on social media and on international media outlets. In the photo, Kadyrov is said to be praying in a petrol station in Mariupol, the Ukrainian port city where Chechen fighters are currently helping Russian troops vie for control. But the Chechen leader never claimed that the photo was taken in Mariupol; indeed, it was taken more than 200 kilometres away.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20220401-was-this-photo-of-chechen-leader-kadyrov-praying-in-a-petrol-station-taken-in-ukraine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version