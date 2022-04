Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 12:35 Hits: 1

Policemen Milan Dumanovic and Mladen Trbovic were cleared of disclosing an official secret when they spoke publicly about covertly recording a Srebrenica genocide commemoration in 2015, when Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic was attacked.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/01/serbian-policemen-who-revealed-secret-srebrenica-mission-acquitted/