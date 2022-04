Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 11:00 Hits: 1

China’s GDP growth target for this year looks highly challenging in light of the Ukraine war and US monetary tightening. The target remains feasible, but only if Chinese policymakers return to the sort of market-oriented reforms and regulation that have proved successful in the past.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/will-china-achieve-2022-gdp-growth-target-by-shang-jin-wei-2022-04