A group of children was playing in a field in Herat when two bombs went off. In a separate incident in southern Afghanistan, at least five children were killed when they found an unexploded shell.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-bomb-blasts-at-playing-field-kill-several-in-herat/a-61337927?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf