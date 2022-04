Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 03:13 Hits: 5

Sri Lanka's president said a nationwide state of emergency was necessary to ensure order in the country, a day after protesters clashed with the police. Sri Lanka is in the throes of a financial crisis.

