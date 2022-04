Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 06:14 Hits: 6

The man reportedly went to eastern German jab centers and got vaccinated up to three times a day. Authorities believe it was all as part of a scheme to sell vaccination passes to anti-vaxxers.

