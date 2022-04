Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 19:10 Hits: 1

The most potent protest movement in recent French history, the Yellow Vest uprising looked at one point like it might bring a premature end to Emmanuel Macron’s presidency. More than three years after it was smothered, its politicised remnants are counting on their ballots to finish the job.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220401-will-france-s-yellow-vests-come-back-to-haunt-macron-on-election-day