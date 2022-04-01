The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'McKinsey Affair': Could using private consultants weaken Macron's campaign?

In this edition of the show, we examine the so-called "McKinsey Affair", an issue that French President Emmanuel Macron's opponents have described as a scandal. The incumbent is under fire for paying expensive fees to management consultants for their services in the public sector. Macron's opponents say he should have given precedence to France's highly trained civil servants. Could this issue hurt his presidential campaign?

