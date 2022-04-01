'McKinsey Affair': Could using private consultants weaken Macron's campaign?

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 19:48 Hits: 1

In this edition of the show, we examine the so-called "McKinsey Affair", an issue that French President Emmanuel Macron's opponents have described as a scandal. The incumbent is under fire for paying expensive fees to management consultants for their services in the public sector. Macron's opponents say he should have given precedence to France's highly trained civil servants. Could this issue hurt his presidential campaign?

