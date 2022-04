Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 April 2022 07:59 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Ukraine's economy shrank 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and could contract 40% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing preliminary estimates. Read full story

