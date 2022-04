Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 14:51 Hits: 1

The remains of 13 Bosniaks who went missing in the Vitez area during the war in 1993, including six children, have been identified and will be buried almost three decades after they died.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/01/six-child-victims-of-bosnian-war-identified/