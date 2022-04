Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 15:33 Hits: 1

Kosovo's Islamic Community is pushing for an end to the prohibition on religious uniforms in high schools after a photo of a sign banning use of the burqa in a school drew condemnation.

