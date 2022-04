Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 12:25 Hits: 1

By eagerly embracing foreign politicians who “stand with Taiwan” even as they undermine democracy elsewhere, the island’s leaders are flirting with disaster. The central goal of Taiwanese foreign policy should be to deter China from taking the island by force, and that calls for restraint, not reckless grandstanding.

