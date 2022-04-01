Chris Hedges on Jailed WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange's Wedding: He's Crumbling in London Prison

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 12:45 Hits: 13

Imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is “crumbling” physically and psychologically, says journalist Chris Hedges, who last week attended Assange’s wedding to his longtime partner Stella Moris at London’s Belmarsh prison. Assange has been behind bars for nearly three years awaiting a possible extradition to the United States on espionage charges for publishing documents revealing war crimes committed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hedges says Assange exposed the “most important information” of this generation, along with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

