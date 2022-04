Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 09:43 Hits: 0

PUTRAJAYA: The situation at all border checkpoints is under control with no untoward incidents as border entry and exits opened for the first time in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/01/everything-is-under-control-says-igp-on-border-reopening