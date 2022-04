Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 14:58 Hits: 0

None of the Russian “oligarchs” recently sanctioned by the West appears to have influence, much less control, over President Vladimir Putin. Western leaders might gain more by making them – and Anatoly Chubais, their former patron – comfortable enough to share whatever they may know about Putin’s wealth.

