Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 07:14 Hits: 5

A Russian regional official says that two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot on April 1 in the Russian city of Belgorod, located some 25 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-belgorod-fuel-depot-fire-ukraine/31780891.html