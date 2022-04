Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 08:04 Hits: 5

British military intelligence said on April 1 that Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kyiv.

