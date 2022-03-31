Police discover five dead fetuses during raid of anti-abortion activist's home

Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 23:45 Hits: 7

A police raid on anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy’s home in Washington, D.C. led to the discovery of five dead fetuses.

Handy was “indicted along with nine others Wednesday by a federal grand jury. Handy is accused of felony conspiracy against rights for a blockade inside a D.C. abortion clinic in October 2020,” WUSA reports (video below).

“When I asked anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy what homicide detectives pulled out of her house Wednesday, she only said, ‘people will freak out when they hear,'” reported WUSA’s Nathan Baca.

Buzzfeed’s Ellie Hall adds that a press release from Handy’s anti-abortion group claims she has had the fetuses since 2020.

“The indictment charges all nine defendants with conspiracy against rights and clinic access obstruction. The first count is a felony carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.”

WUSA details Handy’s history:

D.C. Superior Court records show Handy has a history of legal issues related to her anti-abortion activities. A D.C. charter school filed a civil complaint against her for trespassing in December 2015. She was arrested for unlawful assembly outside the school earlier that year, and at different locations in 2019 and in January for unlawful entry and blocking an entrance. Only of those cases resulted in more than a ticket. That case stemmed from a March 2019 arrest at the Washington Surgi-Clinic — the same clinic in the indictment Handy now faces. The charge was dropped in July 2019 for want of prosecution.

Watch:

Feds charge anti-abortion activists with 'conspiracy against rights' www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/03/five-dead-fetuses-activist-home/