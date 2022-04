Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 05:48 Hits: 8

Two KT-1 trainer aircrafts have crashed after a mid-air collision, South Korea's air force have said. Three pilots have been killed and one remains missing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korean-air-force-planes-collide-in-mid-air/a-61284499?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf