Category: World Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 05:31 Hits: 10

The EU is set to hold a virtual summit with China against a backdrop of increasing alarm over Beijing's growing proximity with Moscow and its reluctance to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220401-live-eu-to-urge-china-to-rethink-its-stance-on-russia-over-ukraine-war