Friday, 01 April 2022

Russian forces are continuing to bomb residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on a daily basis. The shelling has reduced much of the city to a wasteland and nearly all the residents have fled. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent went to meet some of them.

