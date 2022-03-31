The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Calls Grow for Medicare for All; Uninsured Communities of Color Hurt Most by End of COVID-19 Funds

Category: World Hits: 9

M4a

With COVID-19 coverage ending for the uninsured, we look at how uninsured people and communities of color will bear the impact of the end to free COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines, and how the pandemic has led to a renewed push for Medicare for All. We are joined by Dr. Oni Blackstock, primary care and HIV physician and founder and executive director of Health Justice, and Dr. Adam Gaffney, critical care physician, professor at Harvard Medical School and immediate past president of Physicians for a National Health Program.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/31/federal_funding_covid_19_testing_coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version