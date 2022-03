Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 13:41 Hits: 1

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has launched a second hunger strike at the Russian prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence to protest being put in solitary confinement and poor medical care as his state of health deteriorates.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-prison-reed-hunger-strike/31777993.html