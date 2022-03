Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 10:11 Hits: 6

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has accredited the first diplomat from Taliban-led Afghanistan even though Russia has labeled the militant group a terrorist organization and most of the world has shunned the hard-line regime.

