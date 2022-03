Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 10:21 Hits: 5

The leader of Georgia's Moscow-backed separatist region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, says the de facto independent territory is looking to hold a referendum on joining Russia, a move Tbilisi called "unacceptable."

