Watch: New supercut sheds light on Ted Cruz’s hypocritical take on democracy

Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who fiercely advocated to help former President Donald Trump remain in power, is arguing that “Democrats don’t believe in democracy."

Now, the Texas Republican lawmaker's hypocrisy is being highlighted as a new supercut offers a stinging comparison of his remarks following the 2020 presidential election compared to now, per HuffPost.

On Wednesday, March 30, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan released the supercut which featured Cruz's contradictory remarks days before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In short, the controversial lawmaker is now asking Democrats to do what he and other Republicans refused to do after the election results were announced in favor of President Joe Biden.

With the clip, Hasan tweeted, "Ted Cruz versus... Ted Cruz. You *must* watch this short [Mehdi Hasan Show] mash-up video on Ted Cruz's position on democracy *now* versus democracy on *1/6*. You have to."

The latest supercut comes as Republican lawmakers continue to condemn the House Select Committee's investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

