Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 08:29 Hits: 6

The opulent rooms of Chateau Purcari in Moldova have been hosting Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country. For the owner of the hotel, accommodating refugees is as much about politics as it is about compassion.

