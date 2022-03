Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 10:11 Hits: 5

Despite Western pressure, India has so far refused to condemn Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, calling only for a cessation of violence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lavrov-visits-india-to-discuss-ukraine-amid-us-criticism/a-61315080?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf