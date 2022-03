Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 02:32 Hits: 1

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony after attacking comedian Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Wednesday, as it began disciplinary action against the mega star.

