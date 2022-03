Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 09:53 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire over his government's liberal use of public money on private consultancy firms including US-based giant McKinsey, with rivals sensing an opportunity to narrow his lead just 10 days ahead of the country’s presidential election.

