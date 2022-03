Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 10:32 Hits: 6

JOHOR BARU: When the border reopens, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is targeting the number of visitors from Singapore to be at least a third of 2019 figures. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/03/31/border-reopening-singapore-visitor-arrivals-to-be-at-least-one-third-of-pre-pandemic-levels