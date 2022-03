Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:19 Hits: 1

On Wednesday, Poland announced it will stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year, in what it termed “the most radical plan in Europe.” But in neighboring Germany, officials warned sharp cuts to Russian gas imports could imperil the continent’s largest economy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0330/Can-Europe-kick-Russian-energy-Poland-says-yes-Germany-frets?icid=rss