Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:15 Hits: 1

A court in Tajikistan has ordered new linguistic forensics into a video statement by a noted mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter from the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-badakhshan-mma-chorshanbiev/31778155.html