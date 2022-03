Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 08:47 Hits: 7

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says a convoy of 45 buses is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol in an attempt to evacuate civilians trapped by weeks of heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/mariupol-evacuation-bus-convoy/31779305.html