Twitter roasts 'moron' Josh Hawley for his 'straw man' defense of Ginni Thomas

United States Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) on Wednesday defended Ginni Thomas' newly-uncovered text message exchanges with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows regarding the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Hawley, who infamously expressed solidarity with then-President Donald Trump's violent mob, was one of two Senators to formally object to the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the 2020 election. The other was twice-failed Republican presidential primary candidate Ted Cruz of Texas.

The correspondence between Meadows and Thomas – a long-time right-wing activist whose husband Clarence is an associate Supreme Court justice – revealed that they were both intimately involved with the Trump-led coup to destroy American democracy.

This morning, Hawley said during an appearance on Fox News that any criticism of Thomas and her communications with Meadows amount to "misogyny" and that Democrats are exploiting Thomas' marriage to "rig" the Supreme Court.

"And here's the bottom line. This is ridiculous, these attacks on Justice Thomas. And the idea that Ginni Thomas' wife is supposed to sign off on her texts and her work with her husband as if he's in charge of her in some way — isn't that misogyny? Isn't that what the Democrats are always saying that they're against?" Hawley mused. "But the truth is is that they will take any avenue they can to try and smear Justice Thomas and Republicans have got to stand up against it and say, 'we're not gonna let you smear and rig the Supreme Court,' which is what they're trying to do."

Watch below via The Recount:

Twitter pounced on Hawley, schooling him on what really went down and why his take is total nonsense.





































The social media smackdown was intense.

















Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/03/hawley-ginni-thomas/