Twitter roasts 'moron' Josh Hawley for his 'straw man' defense of Ginni Thomas

United States Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) on Wednesday defended Ginni Thomas' newly-uncovered text message exchanges with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows regarding the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Hawley, who infamously expressed solidarity with then-President Donald Trump's violent mob, was one of two Senators to formally object to the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the 2020 election. The other was twice-failed Republican presidential primary candidate Ted Cruz of Texas.
The correspondence between Meadows and Thomas – a long-time right-wing activist whose husband Clarence is an associate Supreme Court justice – revealed that they were both intimately involved with the Trump-led coup to destroy American democracy.
This morning, Hawley said during an appearance on Fox News that any criticism of Thomas and her communications with Meadows amount to "misogyny" and that Democrats are exploiting Thomas' marriage to "rig" the Supreme Court.
"And here's the bottom line. This is ridiculous, these attacks on Justice Thomas. And the idea that Ginni Thomas' wife is supposed to sign off on her texts and her work with her husband as if he's in charge of her in some way — isn't that misogyny? Isn't that what the Democrats are always saying that they're against?" Hawley mused. "But the truth is is that they will take any avenue they can to try and smear Justice Thomas and Republicans have got to stand up against it and say, 'we're not gonna let you smear and rig the Supreme Court,' which is what they're trying to do."
Sen. Hawley (R-MO) defends Justice Thomas' wife for texting Trump Chief of Staff Meadows to overturn the election:\n\n"The idea that Ginni Thomas ... is supposed to sign off on her texts and her work with her husband as if he's in charge of her in some way \u2014 isn't that misogyny?pic.twitter.com/lNO1y8VBXL
The issue isn't a SCOTUS justice signing off "on her texts and her work with her husband." The issue is her having shared any of it with him at all. Spent forty years listening to the very personal issues/problems of students/staff. Never shared with anyone. #Discretion
... and THEN, the most egregious, apparent act is Justice-except-where-my-family-is-concerned Thomas attempting to cover up her actions.
well, senator, when it comes to insurrections, that supersedes any woke term you throw at it
Hey dufus @HawleyMO,\n\nThe idea that Ginni Thomas knowingly tried to subvert a free and fair election - recognizing that her husband would decide in the matter - isn\u2019t that a coup?
I can\u2019t even begin to imagine if they had something legit to gripe about
Pretty sure if she did sign off her "texts" and "work" with her husband, her husband would be impeached.\n\nHe only survives if we believe she didn't mention them to him at all. As unbelievable as that sounds.
no one is expecting that justice thomas needs to sign off on her texts, @HawleyMO. rather, we're expecting that he would recuse himself from any related cases given the obvious conflict of interest.
trying to overthrow the government isn't that sedition ?
A seditious J6 Republican like Hawley using misogyny claims to defend Ginni? Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahhahahahaha!
Coupled with overt racism.
That's a straw man argument bro. The argument is that Justice Thomas should have recused himself from the case that protected her texts.
Well, at least we\u2019re acknowledging Ginni tried to overthrow an election
Also Narrator: Josh Hawley is a joke to the public.
So for any law firms that are thinking of hiring this empty suit after he gets voted out of office, here's your red flag that while your firm is negotiating mergers, etc., for clients, his wife will be trading in their stocks without getting conflicts clearance to do so
Of course he takes it to that extreme. If you live with a woman who@is that deep into the conspiracy how could you not know? Maybe they don\u2019t talk at all but that\u2019s hard to believe.
Agreed but also, it's insidious what he's doing. I mean yes he IS a moron, but trying to parrot progressive talking points to "own" us & make US look hypocritical? Classic GOP playbook, I see (mostly) dudes on here doing it all the time
Sounds like this dumbass (Virginia's third Senator) doesn't understand the meaning of misogyny.
