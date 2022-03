Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 07:30 Hits: 6

With the French economy rebounding strongly from the pandemic, President Macron is hoping it can boost his reelection bid. But experts say his record isn't flawless as rising inflation threatens to cast a cloud.

