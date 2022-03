Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 07:56 Hits: 9

A highlight of the Sotheby's auction is a haiku signed by Tupac Shakur as: "Future Freedom Fighter." The writings from the early years of the famous West Coast rapper reflect a vulnerable period in his youth.

https://www.dw.com/en/tupac-s-teenage-love-letters-sold-at-auction/a-61307439