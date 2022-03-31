The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire, Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh offensive

Live: Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire, Eastern Ukraine braces for fresh offensive The Russian defence ministry announced a local ceasefire Thursday to allow civilians to be evacuated from Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Russia's vows to de-escalate fighting against its neighbour, saying his army was getting ready for further fighting in the east. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

