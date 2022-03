Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 08:31 Hits: 6

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having a "deadly" impact and threatening security in the Arab world, particularly through spiralling wheat prices, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Algiers Wednesday.

