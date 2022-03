Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 March 2022 08:19 Hits: 7

KULAI: Police have arrested six suspects for their involvement in a robbery at a factory on Jalan Seelong here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/03/31/cops-nab-six-men-over-alleged-robbery-at-kulai-factory